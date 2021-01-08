Facebook, Instagram to block Trump's account for rest of his presidential term

Business

Facebook Inc and Instagram will extend a ban on U.S. President Donald Trump's accounts for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said.

FILE PHOTO: 3D printed ballot boxes are seen in front of a displayed Facebook logo
FILE PHOTO: 3D printed ballot boxes are seen in front of a displayed Facebook logo in this illustration taken November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

