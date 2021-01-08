Facebook, Instagram to block Trump's account for rest of his presidential term

Facebook Inc and Instagram will extend a ban on U.S. President Donald Trump's accounts for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

