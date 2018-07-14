Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet to testify at US House hearing

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday will hold a hearing to take testimony from Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's YouTube unit and Twitter Inc on whether social media companies are filtering content for political reasons, the committee chairman said.

Conservative Republicans in Congress have criticized social media companies for what they claim are politically motivated practices in removing some content, a charge the companies have rejected.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte said in a statement on Friday that he was pleased the companies will send experts "to answer questions on their content moderation practices and how they can be better stewards of free speech in the United States and abroad."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)