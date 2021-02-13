Facebook, Twitter CEOs in talks to testify at House hearing as early as March - Politico

The chief executives of Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc are in talks with House of Representatives lawmakers to testify at a hearing as early as next month, Politico reported https://politi.co/2Zcuwf8 on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans.

REUTERS: The chief executives of Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc are in talks with House of Representatives lawmakers to testify at a hearing as early as next month, Politico reported https://politi.co/2Zcuwf8 on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The exact focus of the hearing is not yet clear, the report said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Facebook has discussed making its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, available to appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the report added, citing two people. Twitter and its chief, Jack Dorsey, have discussed the same, Politico said, citing one person.

According to the report, the appearance of the Facebook and Twitter CEOs could be contingent on them testifying jointly alongside Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google and its parent company, Alphabet Inc.

A firm date has not yet been set for hearing, but it could come as early as March, the report said, citing sources.

Facebook, Google and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for a comment. The House Energy and Commerce Committee declined to comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All three chiefs appeared at a hearing of the Senate Commerce Committee in October. Republican lawmakers questioned them about their content moderation decisions while Democrats primarily focused on insufficient actions against misinformation that interfered with the election.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)