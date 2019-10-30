Facebook agrees to pay UK fine over Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook on Wednesday agreed to pay a £500,000 fine for breaches of data protection law related to the harvesting of data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica, Britain's information regulator said.

The Information Commissioner's Office last year fined Facebook after it said data from at least 1 million British users had been among that harvested by Cambridge Analytica and used for political purposes. On Wednesday the ICO said that in agreeing to pay the fine, Facebook had not made an admission of liability.

