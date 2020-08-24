Facebook to pay more than US$118 million in back taxes in France: Media

PARIS: Facebook France has accepted paying more than €100 million (US$118 million) in taxes, including a penalty, relating to its accounting years before 2018, French financial magazine Capital reported on its website on Monday (Aug 24).

Facebook was not immediately available for comment. The French Finance Ministry said it could not comment on individual tax cases.

Capital reported that it had seen documents showing that Facebook had been ordered to pay 104 million euros, including a 22 milion euro penalty.