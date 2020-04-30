Facebook beats quarterly revenue estimates

Facebook Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and said it will not provide a specific revenue forecast for the second quarter or full-year 2020.

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Total revenue rose to US$17.74 billion from US$15.08 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating the average analyst estimate of US$17.44 billion.

(Reporting by Katie Paul in San Francisco and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

