Facebook CEO Zuckerberg's 2017 pay rose 54 percent to US$8.9 million

REUTERS: Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's compensation for 2017 rose 53.5 percent to US$8.9 million, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg's compensation rose 2.6 percent to US$25.2 million.

