Facebook cracks down on political content disguised as local news: Axios

Facebook Inc is rolling out a new policy that will prevent U.S. news publishers with ties to political groups from claiming news exemption within its political ads authorization process, Axios reported on Tuesday citing company executives.

REUTERS: Facebook Inc is rolling out a new policy that will prevent U.S. news publishers with ties to political groups from claiming news exemption within its political ads authorization process, Axios reported on Tuesday citing company executives.

Facebook is ensuring that pages connected to those groups are held to the same standard as political entities when it comes to advertising on the platform, the report added. (https://bit.ly/3kAPYnC)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Facebook did not respond immediately to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru)