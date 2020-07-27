Facebook delays second-quarter results as Zuckerberg set to appear before Congress

Facebook Inc said on Monday it has delayed the release of its second-quarter results by a day to July 30 to allow Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to appear for a rescheduled Congressional hearing.

The hearing, which will also include heads of Alphabet Inc's Google, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc, is scheduled for July 29.

The House Judiciary Committee hearing was earlier proposed for July 27.

The panel is questioning the companies as part of its probe into whether they actively work to harm and eliminate smaller rivals, while not always making the best choices for their customers

