Facebook discloses antitrust probe; revenue beats estimates

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had opened an antitrust probe into the world's largest social network in June, adding to regulatory pressure even as it beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue.

Monthly active users rose 8per cent to 2.41 billion in the second quarter, in line with estimates of 2.41 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to US$16.9 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$16.51 billion.

Facebook will pay a record-breaking US$5 billion fine to resolve a government probe into its privacy practices and will restructure its approach to privacy, the Federal Trade Commission said earlier on Wednesday.

