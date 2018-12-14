Facebook discovers bug that may have affected up to 6.8 million users

Facebook Inc said on Friday it has discovered a bug that may have affected up to 6.8 million people who used Facebook login to grant permission to third-party apps to access photos.

The incident may have affected up to 1,500 apps built by 876 developers, the company said https://developers.facebook.com/blog/post/2018/12/14/notifying-our-developer-ecosystem-about-a-photo-api-bug, adding that it has fixed the issue.

Facebook said some third-party apps may have gained access to broader set of photos than usual for 12 days between Sept. 13 to Sept. 25.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)