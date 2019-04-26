Facebook files lawsuit against New Zealand company, three people

U.S. social media giant Facebook Inc on Thursday said it has filed a lawsuit in U.S. Federal court, against a company and three people in New Zealand, alleging the sale of fake engagement services on its Instagram photo-sharing platform.

Facebook, in a blogpost, said the company and individuals - whom it did not name - used various other companies and websites to sell the services. It said it issued warnings and suspended associated accounts but that they persisted in their activities.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in BENGALURU; Editing by Christopher Cushing)