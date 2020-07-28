Facebook gains court order to temporarily stop EU antitrust data demand

BRUSSELS: Facebook has secured a court order to temporarily stop EU antitrust regulators' information requests related to their investigations into the company's data and online marketplace, according to a General Court ruling.

The European Union request "is suspended until the order terminating the present proceedings for interim relief is made," the Luxembourg-based court said in a judgment dated July 24.

Facebook earlier took its grievance against the European Commission to Europe's second-highest court, saying that the European Commission was seeking information beyond what is necessary, including highly personal details.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

