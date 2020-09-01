Facebook improving hate speech detection ahead of Myanmar's 2020 election

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday that it was preparing for Myanmar's 2020 election scheduled for November by improving the detection and removal of hate speech and content that incites violence, and preventing the spread of misinformation.

REUTERS: Facebook Inc said on Tuesday that it was preparing for Myanmar's 2020 election scheduled for November by improving the detection and removal of hate speech and content that incites violence, and preventing the spread of misinformation.

The company said in a blog it has expanded its misinformation policy in Myanmar so that "it will now remove misinformation that could lead to voter suppression or damage the integrity of the electoral process".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Facebook also said it was working with two partners in Myanmar to verify the official national Facebook pages of political parties. It now has three fact-checking partners in Myanmar, BOOM, AFP Fact Check and Fact Crescendo.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)