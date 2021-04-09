Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by outage

NEW YORK: Facebook's platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Thursday (Apr 8), according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Reports by users showed more than 112,000 issues on Facebook's website, while 101,000 Instagram users and 516 Whatsapp users reported problems as of 6pm ET (6am Friday, Singapore time).

At 6.10am, the Instagram account on Twitter posted: "Is your #instagramdown? We know some people are having issues right now. We’re working on it and hope to have everything running smoothly as soon as possible."

At 6.33am, it tweeted again: " Aaaand we're back."

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

