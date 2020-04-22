Facebook invests US$5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Facebook Inc announced a US$5.7 billion investment in Reliance Industries Ltd's telecom unit on Wednesday, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited.

The social media giant said it would focus on collaborating its messaging platform WhatsApp with Reliance's e-commerce venture JioMart to enable people to connect with businesses, shops and purchase products.

Last month, Financial Times reported that social media giant was in talks for a 10per cent stake in Jio but the talks were halted due to global travel bans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

