Facebook is sued after stock plunge

Business

Facebook is sued after stock plunge

A shareholder of Facebook Inc on Friday filed the first of what could be many lawsuits against the social media company and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg following a 19 percent one-day plunge in Facebook's share price.

FILE PHOTO: Zuckerberg speaks at Facebook&apos;s annual F8 in San Jose
FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

Bookmark

NEW YORK: A shareholder of Facebook Inc on Friday filed the first of what could be many lawsuits against the social media company and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg following a 19 percent one-day plunge in Facebook's share price.

The complaint filed by James Kacouris accused Facebook and Zuckerberg of violating federal securities laws, and seeks class-action status and unspecified damages.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark