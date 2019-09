Facebook Inc is launching dating services in the United States, the social network said on Thursday.

REUTERS: Facebook Inc is launching dating services in the United States, the social network said on Thursday.

Users will also be able to integrate their Instagram posts into their Facebook Dating profile and add Instagram followers to their Secret Crush lists, the company said.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)