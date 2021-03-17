Facebook launches fund for human rights defenders facing threat

LONDON: Facebook said on Tuesday it was launching a corporate human rights policy and a fund aimed at supporting human rights defenders facing online threats.

Facebook said the fund, the size of which was not disclosed, will provide offline aid to the defenders facing critical threats, and support new digital security efforts beginning in Asia later this year.

It also said it will report its most critical human rights issues, like risks to freedom of expression, to its board of directors and release a yearly report on its steps to address those issues.

