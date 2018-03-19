Facebook leads Wall Street lower at open

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as reports of Facebook's user data being misused weighed on technology stocks and the broader market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.8 points, or 0.36 percent, to 24,855.71. The S&P 500 lost 11.84 points, or 0.430231 percent, to 2,740.17. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.99 points, or 0.86 percent, to 7,418.00.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)