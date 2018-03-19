Facebook leads Wall Street lower at open

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as reports of Facebook's user data being misused weighed on technology stocks and the broader market.

A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.8 points, or 0.36 percent, to 24,855.71. The S&P 500 lost 11.84 points, or 0.430231 percent, to 2,740.17. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.99 points, or 0.86 percent, to 7,418.00.

