Facebook lifts Nasdaq, S&P at open; downbeat earnings weigh on Dow

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Thursday on upbeat results from Facebook Inc, extending a rally after the Federal Reserve's pledge to be patient on further interest rate hikes, while the Dow was held lower by a spate of downbeat earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.38 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 24,954.48.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.44 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,685.49. The Nasdaq Composite gained 25.09 points, or 0.35 percent, to 7,208.17 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)