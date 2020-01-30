Facebook misses expectations for cost control, revenue growth slowing

Facebook Inc just beat analysts' estimates for daily active users on Wednesday, as the world's largest social network faced fierce competition for users' screen time from a slew of entertainment apps like TikTok and Netflix.

REUTERS: Facebook Inc said on Wednesday that growth would continue to slow as its business matured and it reported a surge in quarterly expenses, disappointing Wall Street expectations that the costs of improving privacy would level off.

Shares of the world's biggest social network dropped 7.2per cent in extended trading.

Total costs and expenses surged 34per cent to US$12.22 billion (9.3 billion pounds) in the fourth quarter, more than double the 14per cent that analysts had forecast and dragging down operating margins to 42per cent from 46per cent a year earlier.

Revenue growth was the slowest-ever at 25per cent, although it beat analysts' expectations of a dip to 23per cent, playing to concerns that Facebook is struggling to restore its pre-2018 momentum.

The pace of expansion will slow further in the first quarter, with a percentage point decline in the low- to mid-single digits, Chief Financial Officer David Wehner said on a call with investors, citing maturing business, and the impact of global privacy regulation and concerns about ad targeting.

"We have experienced some modest impact from these headwinds to date. The majority of the impact lies in front of us," Wehner said.

Facebook has faced scrutiny over the past three years from regulators and users worldwide over its privacy practices and data breaches. It is also facing heat over how its services have been manipulated and used to spread misinformation.

Still, its shares are up more than 50per cent over the last year, raising pressure for a strong performance.

"FB stock had made a big run-up in anticipation of the report ...so the room for error was low," said Daniel Morgan, a portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Co.

Daily active users rose to 1.66 billion in the fourth quarter, ahead of estimates of 1.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Ad sales jumped 25per cent to US$20.74 billion in the quarter, above analysts' average estimate of US$20.52 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to US$7.35 billion, or US$2.56 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from US$6.88 billion, or US$2.38 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit US$2.52 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 24.6per cent to US$21.08 billion, beating estimates of US$20.89 billion.

