Facebook misses expectations for cost control, shares tumble

Facebook Inc just beat analysts' estimates for daily active users on Wednesday, as the world's largest social network faced fierce competition for users' screen time from a slew of entertainment apps like TikTok and Netflix.

REUTERS: Facebook Inc reported a decline in fourth-quarter operating margins on Wednesday, missing Wall Street's expectations that it would level off spending to improve privacy and content across its apps, and revenue growth was the slowest ever.

Shares of the world's biggest social network dropped 6.3per cent in extended trading.

Total costs and expenses surged 34per cent to US$12.22 billion (9.3 billion pounds) in the fourth quarter, more than double the 14per cent that analysts had forecast and dragging down operating margins to 42per cent from 46per cent a year earlier.

Revenue growth was the slowest-ever at 25per cent, although it beat analysts' expectations of a dip to 23per cent, playing to concerns that Facebook is struggling to restore its pre-2018 momentum.

"Facebook's revenue was up 25per cent, which is incredibly the slowest year-on-year growth rate in its history. That makes it the fourth straight quarter that the social media giant has delivered sub-30per cent growth," said Jesse Cohen, analyst at financial markets platform Investing.com.

Facebook has faced scrutiny over the past three years from regulators and users worldwide over its privacy practices and data breaches. It is also facing heat over how its services have been manipulated and used to spread misinformation.

Daily active users rose to 1.66 billion in the fourth quarter, ahead of estimates of 1.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Ad sales jumped 25per cent to US$20.74 billion in the quarter, above analysts' average estimate of US$20.52 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to US$7.35 billion, or US$2.56 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from US$6.88 billion, or US$2.38 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit US$2.52 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 24.6per cent to US$21.08 billion, beating estimates of US$20.89 billion.

