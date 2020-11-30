Facebook nears deal to buy chatbot startup Kustomer - WSJ

Business

Facebook nears deal to buy chatbot startup Kustomer - WSJ

Facebook Inc is close to buying Kustomer in a deal that would value the customer-service and chatbot startup at about US$1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3odBJ91)

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo is placed between small toy people figures in front of a keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Facebook Inc is close to buying Kustomer in a deal that would value the customer-service and chatbot startup at about US$1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3odBJ91)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark