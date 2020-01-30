Facebook operating margins decline as costs surge, shares fall

Facebook Inc just beat analysts' estimates for daily active users on Wednesday, as the world's largest social network faced fierce competition for users' screen time from a slew of entertainment apps like TikTok and Netflix.

REUTERS: Facebook Inc beat analysts' estimates for daily active users on Wednesday, but shares fell as operating margins dropped for the world's largest social network after it ramped up spending to improve content and security across its platforms.

Shares were down 5per cent in extended trading.

Total costs and expenses surged a higher-than-expected 34per cent to US$12.22 billion (9.3 billion pounds) in the fourth quarter, dragging down operating margins to 42per cent from 46per cent a year earlier.

Facebook has faced scrutiny over the past three years from regulators and users worldwide over its privacy practices and data breaches. It is also facing the heat over how its services have been allegedly used to spread misinformation.

Daily active users rose to 1.66 billion, ahead of estimates of 1.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Ad sales jumped 25per cent to US$20.74 billion in the quarter, above analysts' average estimate of US$20.52 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to US$7.35 billion, or US$2.56 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from US$6.88 billion, or US$2.38 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit US$2.52 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 24.6per cent to US$21.08 billion, beating estimate of US$20.89 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Katie Paul in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)