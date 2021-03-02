Facebook oversight board revises bylaws related to timeline for cases

Business

Facebook oversight board revises bylaws related to timeline for cases

Facebook Inc's oversight board said on Tuesday it is revising bylaws related to the timeline for how content appeal cases are decided and implemented.

FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Under the new rules, the 90-day period for the social network to take action on a case starts from when the board assigns a case to a panel. Previously it started from Facebook's last decision on the case.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

