Facebook paid contractors to transcribe users' audio - Bloomberg

Facebook Inc has been paying outside contractors to transcribe audio clips from users of its services, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: Facebook Inc has been paying outside contractors to transcribe audio clips from users of its services, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Facebook confirmed that it had been transcribing users' audio and said it was no longer doing so, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/2YN3VY6.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

