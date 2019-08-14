Facebook paid contractors to transcribe users' audio: Bloomberg

Facebook paid contractors to transcribe users' audio: Bloomberg

Facebook Inc has been paying outside contractors to transcribe audio clips from users of its services, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc&apos;s F8 developers conference
FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 30, 2019.
Facebook confirmed that it had been transcribing users' audio and said it was no longer doing so, Bloomberg reported.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

