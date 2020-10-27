Facebook public policy director for India, South and Central Asia steps down

Facebook Inc's public policy director for India, South and Central Asia, Ankhi Das, has stepped down to pursue interests in public service, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

India's flag is seen through a 3D printed Facebook logo in this illustration picture, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The resignation comes weeks after Facebook and Das faced questions internally from employees over how political content is regulated in its biggest market, India.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

