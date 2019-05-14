Facebook raises minimum wages for US contract workers to US$20/hour

Facebook Inc said on Monday it was raising wages for its U.S. contract workers, such as cafeteria staff and janitors, to a minimum of US$20 per hour in San Francisco Bay Area, New York and Washington D.C. and US$18 per hour in Seattle.

The company also said it it will pay at least US$22 per hour for content reviewers in the Bay Area, New York City and Washington, D.C., US$20 per hour to those living in Seattle and US$18 per hour in all other metro areas in the United States.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)