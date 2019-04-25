Facebook revenue jumps as US privacy penalty looms

Facebook Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, aided by growth in its Instagram business and a surge in advertising spending by companies while also warning it could face up to US$5 billion in losses related to an official U.S. privacy investigation.

Shares of the company, which have surged almost 40 percent this year, were up nearly 5 percent in extended trading after it said ad sales jumped 26 percent to US$14.91 billion in the first quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of US$14.77 billion.

Monthly active users rose 8 percent to 2.38 billion, beating estimates of 2.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Costs jumped 80.5 percent to US$11.76 billion, as the company ramped up spending to improve content and security across its platforms.

The company also raised the top end of its provision for losses related to Federal Trade Commission privacy concerns from US$3 billion to between US$3 billion and US$5 billion.

But excluding items including the potential FTC penalty, the company earned US$1.89 per share, better than analysts' expectations of US$1.63 per share.

The FTC has been investigating revelations that Facebook inappropriately shared information belonging to 87 million of its users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

The probe has focused on whether the data sharing of data and other privacy disputes violated a 2011 agreement with the FTC to safeguard users' privacy.

Total revenue rose 26 percent to US$15.08 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$14.98 billion.

Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders fell to US$2.43 billion, or 85 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$4.99 billion, or US$1.69 per share, a year earlier.

The FTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Katie Paul in San Francisco; editing by Patrick Graham)