Facebook's cryptocurrency-based payments system gets big backers - WSJ

REUTERS: Facebook Inc has enlisted more than a dozen companies including Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc and Uber Technologies Inc to back its new cryptocurrency, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2IdYo3a on Thursday.

Each company will invest around US$10 million in a consortium that will govern the cryptocurrency, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The money will fund the creation of the coin, which will be pegged to a basket of government-issued currencies, the report said.

Facebook, Mastercard, Paypal, Visa and Uber did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

