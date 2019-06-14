Facebook's cryptocurrency-based payments system gets big backers - WSJ

Facebook Inc has enlisted more than a dozen companies including Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc and Uber Technologies Inc to back its new cryptocurrency, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2IdYo3a on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Each company will invest around US$10 million in a consortium that will govern the cryptocurrency, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The money will fund the creation of the coin, which will be pegged to a basket of government-issued currencies, the report said.

Facebook, Mastercard, Paypal, Visa and Uber did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

Source: Reuters

