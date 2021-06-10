Facebook's global ads chief Everson leaves company

WASHINGTON: Facebook ads chief Carolyn Everson is leaving the company, she said in a post on the social media platform on Wednesday.

"We wish Carolyn the best as she moves into a new chapter. We are grateful for her contributions," said a Facebook spokesperson in an emailed statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everson, who had been at Facebook more than a decade, was vice president of Facebook's Global Business Group. She was a key spokesperson for the company when more than 1,000 advertisers joined a Facebook boycott last summer over concerns it was not doing enough to combat hate speech on the platform.

The company said Nicola Mendelsohn, who runs the EMEA region of this division and has been at the company eight years, will be the new interim leader of the Global Business Group.

