Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency could raise regulatory issues: BoE deputy governor

Plans by Facebook Inc to launch a new global cryptocurrency called Libra could raise regulatory issues, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A 3-D printed Facebook logo is seen on U.S. dollar banknotes in this illustration pictu
FILE PHOTO: A 3-D printed Facebook logo is seen on U.S. dollar banknotes in this illustration picture, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

"It does seem clear that something like this could be very important from a regulatory point of view," Woods told a financial conference in Brussels, adding that regulators might have to think about the best treatment for this new asset class.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Kevin Liffey; @fraguarascio)

Source: Reuters

