Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency project appoints ex-HSBC exec as CFO of payments unit

The Facebook-backed Libra cryptocurrency project has appointed a former HSBC executive as chief financial officer of a unit tasked with managing the planned digital currency's payments system, it said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen on representations of the virtual currency before the displa
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen on representations of the virtual currency before the displayed European Union flag and the Facebook Libra logo in this illustration picture, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The Geneva-based Libra Association, which is seeking regulatory approval for the project, said in a statement it has appointed Ian Jenkins as CFO and chief risk officer of Libra Networks.

Jenkins is HSBC's former business finance head and group general manager.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Source: Reuters

