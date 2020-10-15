Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency project appoints ex-HSBC exec as CFO of payments unit

The Facebook-backed Libra cryptocurrency project has appointed a former HSBC executive as chief financial officer of a unit tasked with managing the planned digital currency's payments system, it said on Thursday.

LONDON: The Facebook-backed Libra cryptocurrency project has appointed a former HSBC executive as chief financial officer of a unit tasked with managing the planned digital currency's payments system, it said on Thursday.

The Geneva-based Libra Association, which is seeking regulatory approval for the project, said in a statement it has appointed Ian Jenkins as CFO and chief risk officer of Libra Networks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jenkins is HSBC's former business finance head and group general manager.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)