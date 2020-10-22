Facebook's Oversight Board starts accepting cases

NEW YORK: Facebook Inc's Oversight Board, which can overrule the company's decisions on whether content should have been removed, said on Thursday (Oct 21) it was now accepting cases for review.

The long-delayed Oversight Board, created by Facebook in response to criticism of its handling of problematic content, is open for cases both from users who have exhausted the company's appeals process and from Facebook itself, less than two weeks before the US presidential election in November.

However, Facebook's director of governance and global affairs Brent Harris said on a call with reporters the company would not submit a case for expedited review before the election.

The board, which has been criticized for its narrow remit, also aims to hear cases about content that has been left up as well as taken down on Facebook and Instagram starting in early 2021, the board's director of administration Thomas Hughes said.