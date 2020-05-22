Facebook's Zuckerberg embraces more permanent remote work

Business

Facebook's Zuckerberg embraces more permanent remote work

Facebook Inc will shift toward more permanently embracing remote work even after coronavirus lockdowns ease, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees in a publicly broadcast livestream on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Facebook Chairman and CEO Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee
FILE PHOTO: Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

Bookmark

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook Inc will shift toward more permanently embracing remote work even after coronavirus lockdowns ease, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees in a publicly broadcast livestream on Thursday.

Zuckerberg said the world's largest social network would start "aggressively opening up remote hiring," expecting that about half its workforce would work remotely over the next five to ten years.

(Reporting by Katie Paul and Akanksha Rana; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark