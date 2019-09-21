Facebook's Zuckerberg pledges cooperation with antitrust probe: Cicilline

Rep. David Cicilline, chair of the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, said on Friday that Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged cooperation with the panel's probe into online markets during a meeting on Capitol Hill.

FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg testifies before House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on
FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing regarding the company’s use and protection of user data on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee opened an investigation into competition in digital markets early in June, one of a series of investigations facing big tech companies like Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google.

