Facebook's Zuckerberg says government censoring social media not the 'right reflex'
WASHINGTON: Facebook Inc's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump's threats against social media companies, said on Wednesday censoring a platform would not be the "right reflex" for a government worried about censorship.
"I'll have to understand what they actually would intend to do, but in general I think a government choosing to censor a platform because they're worried about censorship doesn't exactly strike me as the right reflex there," Zuckerberg said in an interview with Fox News Channel.
Fox played only a brief clip of the interview and said it would be aired in full on Thursday.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)