Facebook's Zuckerberg says working on products to promote racial justice

Facebook Inc has started a workstream for building products to advance racial justice in response to the ongoing protests in the country, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

