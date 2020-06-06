Facebook's Zuckerberg says working on products to promote racial justice

Facebook's Zuckerberg says working on products to promote racial justice

Facebook Inc has started a workstream for building products to advance racial justice in response to the ongoing protests in the country, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday.

Munich Security Conference
FILE PHOTO: Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

