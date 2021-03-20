Facebook services down for thousands of users: Downdetector

REUTERS: Facebook Inc's platforms including online messaging service WhatsApp and photo-sharing app Instagram were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Downdetector showed there were more than 1.2 million incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram, while over 23,000 users posted about issues with WhatsApp on the website.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

