Facebook services down for users - Downdetector

Business

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
REUTERS: Facebook Inc's platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

