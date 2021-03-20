Facebook services down for users - Downdetector

Facebook Inc's platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)