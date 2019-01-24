Facebook takes steps to prevent removed pages from duplicating content

Facebook Inc will make changes to better prevent users who have had their organization's pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity, it said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Facebook Inc will make changes to better prevent users who have had their organization's pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity, it said on Wednesday.

The changes, aimed at further cracking down on content including hate speech, graphic violence and harassment and bullying, will take effect in the next few weeks, the social networking giant said.

Advertisement

The Menlo Park, California-based company said managers of pages will see a new tab from Thursday informing them of Facebook removing content that violates its community standards policies.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)