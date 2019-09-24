Facebook to buy brain science start-up CTRL-labs; CNBC says deal worth US$1 billion

REUTERS: Facebook Inc said on Monday it bought New York-based CTRL-labs, a start-up that is exploring ways for people to communicate with computers using brain signals, in a deal that CNBC said was valued at US$1 billion.

Facebook Vice President of AR/VR Andrew Bosworth announced the deal in a Facebook post. http://bit.ly/2mhN3q0

Advertisement

Advertisement

CTRL-labs will join Facebook Reality Labs team, Bosworth said, without giving any financial details.

Facebook said it intends to use the neural interface technology of CTRL-labs in developing a wristband that connects to other devices intuitively.

"The vision for this work is a wristband that lets people control their devices as a natural extension of movement,” Bosworth said.

"We hope to build this kind of technology, at scale, and get it into consumer products faster," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Media reports said CTRL-labs is working with brain science and machine learning to create interfaces for people to control and manipulate computers by thinking. Its development-stage wrist-worn device uses sensors to track gestures and would act as an input device.

The deal is valued at about US$1 billion, CNBC reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. https://cnb.cx/2mbg1bk

Facebook was not immediately available for comment on the deal value.

(Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)