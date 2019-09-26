Facebook to launch hand tracking feature on Oculus Quest

Facebook to launch hand tracking feature on Oculus Quest

Facebook Inc will bring a hand tracking feature to its virtual reality headset Oculus Quest, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Stickers bearing the Facebook logo are pictured at Facebook Inc&apos;s F8 developers co
FILE PHOTO: Stickers bearing the Facebook logo are pictured at Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

The feature, which allows users to operate the headset using hand gestures, will launch in early 2020.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

