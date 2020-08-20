Facebook to restrict accounts that support violence, groups with ties to QAnon

Facebook Inc will restrict content from accounts tied to anarchist groups that support violent acts amidst protests, U.S.-based militia organizations and QAnon, the social media site said on Wednesday.

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The company said it will curb the spread of content from these pages across its platforms. (https://bit.ly/325oQEN)

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

