Zuckerberg, Chan to donate US$300 million for US elections to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

File photo of Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan attending the eighth annual Breakthrough Prize awards in Mountain View, California, US, Nov 3, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Kate Munsch)
SAN FRANCISCO, California: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan will donate US$300 million to help the US election process deal with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount will be donated to two non-partisan organisations for recruiting poll workers, renting polling places, and buying personal protective equipment kits for poll workers, Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sep 1).

"There will be historic levels of voting by mail, and increased need for poll workers and equipment to support contact-free voting," Zuckerberg said.

Source: Reuters

