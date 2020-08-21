Facing Trump criticism, Goodyear says employees can wear clothes supporting police

Goodyear Tire Chief Executive Rich Kramer said on Thursday the company had clarified its policy to make clear employees can wear apparel expressing support for law enforcement after it faced a boycott call from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Republican president, who is seeking a second term in office, told reporters on Wednesday he would swap out the Goodyear tires on his presidential limousine if there were an alternative.

Goodyear on Thursday said it had a longstanding policy of asking employees of refraining from working place expressions of support for any political candidates.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)